Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANFGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.