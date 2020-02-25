Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. FMR LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after acquiring an additional 584,259 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 406,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 369,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.81. 1,236,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

