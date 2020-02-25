ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,841. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABR. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

