Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of BIR traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.61. 2,636,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,078. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $460.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

