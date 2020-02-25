Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (ZAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 3rd

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE ZAG traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.42. 155,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,047. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a 52 week low of C$15.41 and a 52 week high of C$16.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.08.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.