Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post sales of $411.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.00 million and the highest is $411.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $380.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

JKHY stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,047. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,404 shares of company stock worth $1,898,861 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

