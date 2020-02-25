Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,647. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $323.59 million, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

