Brokerages Expect The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. The Rubicon Project posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Rubicon Project.

RUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

NYSE:RUBI traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $12.08. 1,318,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,999. The company has a market capitalization of $672.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Rubicon Project has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $162,027.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,217 shares of company stock worth $969,812. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 744,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

