Brokerages Set Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT at $29.32

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,149,964 shares of company stock worth $653,664,536.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.93. 2,768,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

