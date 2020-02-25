Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $32.88

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,901. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.