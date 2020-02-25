BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-2.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.38. 477,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,520. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

