Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Given $95.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 15.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $95.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of CMD stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.72. 272,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,939. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

