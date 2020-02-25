Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$114.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$118.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CJT traded down C$3.59 on Monday, reaching C$109.13. 100,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 65.74. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

