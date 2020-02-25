Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$114.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$118.71.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
CJT traded down C$3.59 on Monday, reaching C$109.13. 100,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 65.74. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
