CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to post sales of $146.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $148.53 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $138.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $606.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.45 million to $609.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $656.80 million, with estimates ranging from $643.90 million to $673.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.17. 280,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $99.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

