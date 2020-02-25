Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $10.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $27.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.47 million, with estimates ranging from $3.26 million to $41.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. 362,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $772,446.92. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

