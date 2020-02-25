Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $496,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,153 shares of company stock valued at $17,230,605 in the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 559,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

