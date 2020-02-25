Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.45 ($79.59).

FIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of FIE stock traded down €2.75 ($3.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €68.15 ($79.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,017 shares. Fielmann has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.28.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

