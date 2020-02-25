Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.18. 2,909,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

