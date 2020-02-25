FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSUGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of FSUGY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.50. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0141 per share. This is an increase from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

