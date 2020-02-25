Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Foundation Building Materials also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.45 EPS.

Shares of FBM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.16. 467,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,380. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $778.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

FBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

