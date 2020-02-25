Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. 105,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Franklin Financial Network has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

