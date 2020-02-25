Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post sales of $405.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Graco reported sales of $404.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

GGG stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 887,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,119. Graco has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,186 shares of company stock worth $22,197,488 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Graco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Graco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

