Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

