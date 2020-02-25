Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will report sales of $215.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.80 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $228.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $858.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.30 million to $860.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $906.95 million, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $908.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of HURN traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 130,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

