Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives GBX 1,655 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655 ($21.77).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

ICP traded down GBX 73 ($0.96) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,804 ($23.73). 842,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,416. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.55. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 991.50 ($13.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,729.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,523.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.