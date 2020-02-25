J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.19 Million

Analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce $334.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.80 million to $341.18 million. J2 Global reported sales of $299.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,651,000 after acquiring an additional 936,975 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after acquiring an additional 355,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in J2 Global by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 314,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,817. J2 Global has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

