J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.19 Million

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce $334.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.80 million to $341.18 million. J2 Global reported sales of $299.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,651,000 after acquiring an additional 936,975 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after acquiring an additional 355,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in J2 Global by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 314,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,817. J2 Global has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.