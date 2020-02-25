Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.18. 123,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $837.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.