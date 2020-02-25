Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.92 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $733.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $749.40 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $759.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.57. 484,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 4,140 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $384,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

