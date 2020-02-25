Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

LK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LK stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.00. 10,582,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,087,908. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 26.5% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $4,357,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the third quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

