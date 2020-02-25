Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Michaels Companies reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MIK shares. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,753. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $766.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 2,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 417,610 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

