NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 241.25 ($3.17).

NCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

LON NCC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.03). 350,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115.70 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The firm has a market cap of $623.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

