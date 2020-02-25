Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $406.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.04 million to $421.90 million. Papa John’s Int’l posted sales of $373.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,576. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $70.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

