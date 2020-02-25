Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (PTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 16th

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Shares of TSE:PTG traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 million and a PE ratio of -35.51. Pivot Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,577.83.
About Pivot Technology Solutions
See Also: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.