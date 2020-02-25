Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (PTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 16th

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:PTG traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 million and a PE ratio of -35.51. Pivot Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,577.83.

Get Pivot Technology Solutions alerts:

About Pivot Technology Solutions

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.