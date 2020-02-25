REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.31. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $15.67.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

