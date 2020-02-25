Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. 1,608,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.