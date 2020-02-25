Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trevena.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 403,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trevena by 2,651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 511,155 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Trevena stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,372. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

