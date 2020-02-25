Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TREX traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,694. Trex has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

