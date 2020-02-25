United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) updated its FY 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.00-18.00 for the period. United Continental also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.75-1.25 EPS.
UAL traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,419. United Continental has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20.
United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About United Continental
United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.
