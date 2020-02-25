United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.00-18.00 for the period. United Continental also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-1.25 EPS.

UAL traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,419. United Continental has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

