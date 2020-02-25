WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Receives $135.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.91.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.65. The company had a trading volume of 863,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,732. WABCO has a 12 month low of $119.49 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.69.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

