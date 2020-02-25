Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $35.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.87 billion to $36.13 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $139.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.29 billion to $144.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $153.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,807,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,324,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 617,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.03. 8,046,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,900. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.