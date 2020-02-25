Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €181.89 ($211.50).

WDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of WDI traded down €5.30 ($6.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €128.40 ($149.30). 2,763,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €130.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €129.22. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 52-week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

