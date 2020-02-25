Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.24.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $33.32. 405,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.