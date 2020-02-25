Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9,583.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 324,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,413. The firm has a market cap of $580.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

