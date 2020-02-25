Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

BLMN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.93. 1,095,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

