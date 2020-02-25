Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $11.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $9.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.61. 7,475,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $135.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

