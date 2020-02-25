Zacks: First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $47.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THFF. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 47,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,312. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.