Zacks: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $57.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.97 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. 12,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.40. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $114,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,906 shares of company stock worth $243,048. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

