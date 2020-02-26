$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Kimco Realty also posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. BTIG Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 572,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 725,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 25,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

