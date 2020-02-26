0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 42.1% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $152,278.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00492884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.91 or 0.06287786 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00058671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010752 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,426,335 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

