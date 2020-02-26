$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.21.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower has a 52 week low of $171.71 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.